Former KARA member Jiyoung thanks f(x)'s Krystal for sending coffee cart to set of drama 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman'.



On March 26, Jiyoung posted the below photos on her Instagram stories along with the simple message, "Soojung, thank you," referring to Krystal's birth name. She added, "I'll flaunt this a little. It's awkward because this is my first time."



Krystal's coffee card also included a banner that states, "Jiyoung and all the stars and staff of 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman' gain strength! From Krystal."



Jiyoung later wrote on Instagram, "Please look forward to 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman'! Soojung sent me this coffee cart. Thank you so much."



