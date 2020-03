MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa made a surprise appearance in ONEWE's latest teaser photos for their upcoming mini-album '3/4'.





Hwa Sa will be featuring in the group's title song "I Don't Know" and is seen giving off charismatic vibes to match ONEWE's rockband concept.

The release is scheduled to be revealed on April 2nd, so keep your eye out for more details about Hwa Sa's participation in the group's comeback!