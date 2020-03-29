LOONA's Chuu warmly greets fans after being eliminated from 'Masked Singer' by only one vote

LOONA's Chuu was one of the faces revealed on the March 29 episode of 'Masked Singer'!



Following her elimination, she took to the group's official Instagram to address her fans for the first time since the reveal, writing: "Like the warming weather and blooming flowers, spring has already come. I wanted to be able to sing for Orbits, so I introduced myself as 'Spring Girl' [her 'Masked Singer' alias]."





"Above all, it was great that I could sing to many people," she continued. "It was a performance I have some regrets with, but it was also a meaningful experience, and I've taken one step forward to growing on my own, so I'm really happy."



She ended the message by saying, "Moving forward, I hope that there will be even more opportunities to sing great songs for others, and I will practice regularly and become spring girl 'Chuu' who puts in effort. Orbits, I love you. Please use a mask when you go out, and take care of your health."



Meanwhile, Chuu was on the MBC program for two episodes in a row until she was finally eliminated after the 2nd round by the difference of only one vote.

Check out her Instagram post and March 29 performance below!



