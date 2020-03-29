21

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

LOONA's Chuu warmly greets fans after being eliminated from 'Masked Singer' by only one vote

LOONA's Chuu was one of the faces revealed on the March 29 episode of 'Masked Singer'!

Following her elimination, she took to the group's official Instagram to address her fans for the first time since the reveal, writing: "Like the warming weather and blooming flowers, spring has already come. I wanted to be able to sing for Orbits, so I introduced myself as 'Spring Girl' [her 'Masked Singer' alias]."


"Above all, it was great that I could sing to many people," she continued. "It was a performance I have some regrets with, but it was also a meaningful experience, and I've taken one step forward to growing on my own, so I'm really happy."

She ended the message by saying, "Moving forward, I hope that there will be even more opportunities to sing great songs for others, and I will practice regularly and become spring girl 'Chuu' who puts in effort. Orbits, I love you. Please use a mask when you go out, and take care of your health."

Meanwhile, Chuu was on the MBC program for two episodes in a row until she was finally eliminated after the 2nd round by the difference of only one vote.

Check out her Instagram post and March 29 performance below!

🍓 여러분 #츄 예용💕 깜짝 놀랐죠?! 따뜻해진 날씨와 활짝 핀 꽃들처럼 벌써 봄이 왔네요! 오빛분들께 노래를 들려드리고 싶어서 '봄소녀'로 인사드리게 됐어요! 무엇보다 많은 분들께 저의 노래를 들려드릴 수 있어서 너무 좋았답니다☺ 아쉬움도 있는 무대였지만 정말 의미있는 경험이었고, 스스로 성장할 수 있는 한 걸음을 내딛게 된 것 같아서 너무 행복합니다! 앞으로 좋은 노래 들려드릴 수 있는 기회가 더 많았으면 좋겠고 꾸준히 연습하고 노력하는 봄소녀 '츄'가 될게요👍🏻🌱 오빛들 사랑해요🌻🌈 마스크 꼭 쓰구 다니구 건강 조심하세요💕 ⠀ Hey everyone it’s #Chuu 💕 Did I surprise ya’ll?! It’s spring time already with warm weather! I became ‘Spring Girl’ because I wanted to Orbits to listen to my song! It was my pleasure to sing in front of a lot of people☺ I felt I could have done better but it was meaningful experience, and felt happy because I could feel developing! I hope that I will get to sing more and more to people and I will practice hard to be spring girl ‘Chuu’👍🏻🌱 Orbits, I love you guys🌻🌈 Don’t forget to wear masks and be careful💕 ⠀ #이달의소녀 #LOONA

