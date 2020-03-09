Lee Jin Hyuk unveils new teaser for his upcoming MBC drama 'Find Me in Your Memory' on Instagram

Lee Jin Hyuk has given fans a preview of his upcoming drama!

On March 9 KST, the UP10TION idol took to his personal Instagram to share a trailer for the upcoming MBC drama 'Find Me in Your Memory.' Not only is Lee Jin Hyuk seen in the trailer, but it also features his castmates Kim Dong Wook, Moon Ga Young, and SF9's Rowoon.

'Find Me in Your Memory' is a romantic drama which follows the unconventional relationship between news anchor Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim Dong Wook) who has a surprisingly sharp memory and issue-making rising star Yeo Ha Jin (played by Moon Ga Young).

The drama is Lee Jin Hyuk's very first, which he acquired after becoming a popular fixture on a number of variety programs. He plays the role of a rookie journalist working for a news program.



Meanwhile, 'Find Me in Your Memory' is set to begin airing on March 18, following the conclusion of 'The Game.'



Check out Lee Jin Hyuk's Instagram post below!

