BLACKPINK's "DDU-DU DDU-DU" MV has surpasses 1.1 billion views on YouTube, as of March 24 KST!

The feat comes just 4 months after the girl group achieved the 1 billion milestone in November of last year, earning them the title of the first ever K-Pop group to surpass 1 billion MV views.

Below, you can see that BLACKPINK want to thank Blinks worldwide for making the feat possible. Congratulations!