VIXX's N thanks the cast & crew of army musical 'The Promise of the Day' as production comes to an end

Back on February 29, VIXX's leader N was seen updating fans via his personal Instagram for the first time in approximately a month, in light of his army-hosted musical 'The Promise of the Day' coming to a wraps.

The idol shared a slew of photos taken while in costume for his role in 'The Promise of the Day', reflecting back on his time on the musical. He wrote, "The past 7 months standing on stage together was a time I will always treasure, as I spent it with the many audience members who embarked on the journey with us, the director, the staff, and the fellow actors; I was able to focus on Hae Il and learn so much. Thank you so much, again and again. I will continue to do my best for the remainder of my mandatory service period until I meet you all again, healthy and happy. It's a difficult time for us all but I hope that you will stay healthy and well."

VIXX's N, who enlisted back in March of 2019, worked along fellow idol stars such as SHINee's Onew, EXO's Xiumin, INFINITE's Sunggyu, 2AM's Jo Kwon, and more in the army-hosted musical, 'The Promise of the Day'.

