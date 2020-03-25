SF9's Chani tops list of male idol stars with most varied career backgrounds on 'TMI News'

SF9's Chani topped the list of male idol stars with the most varied career backgrounds on 'TMI News'.



On the March 25th episode, Chani was featured for his impressive career as a child actor, his acting career in recent hits like the drama 'SKY Castle', and his appearance in a music video for a hit song. Though he debuted as an idol star with SF9 in 2016, Chani has had a very successful run as an actor for 8 years.



At 2nd on the list is Park Ji Hoon, at 3rd is BTS, at 4th is ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and at 5th is model, singer, and actor Ong Seong Wu.



Check out the segment videos above and below!



