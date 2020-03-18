Kim Min Kyu confirmed as male lead of webtoon based web drama 'Comic Book Boy Girl'

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu will be making his acting debut soon!

Kim Min Kyu has just been cast as the male lead of 'Playlist's upcoming new web drama series, 'Comic Book Boy Girl'. The web drama will be based off of a popular youth romance webtoon series of the same name, ongoing since September of 2019. This production will also mark web contents production company 'Playlist's first ever series based off of a webtoon.

In 'Comic Book Boy Girl', Kim Min Kyu plays the role of Chun Nam Wook - the male lead of a romance comic book. One day, he tears through the pages of the comic book and appears in front of the story's female lead, Han Sun Nyeo. Right out of the pages of a fictional comic book, Chun Nam Wook may be a heartthrob, but once he opens his mouth he can't help but make overly cringey, emotional comments at every turn.



'Playlist's web drama version of 'Comic Book Boy Girl' starring Kim Min Kyu is expected to air some time in June of this year.

