Choi Yoo Jung to make her acting debut in web drama 'Cast: In-ssa Golden Age'

According to reports on March 19, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung has been cast as the female lead of an upcoming web drama titled 'Cast: Inssa Golden Age'!

The new web drama series centers around youths who visit and leave a particular amusement park. Choi Yoo Jung has been cast as the series' female lead Lim Yoo Kyung - a completely ordinary woman in her twenties who has set her mind to become a part of the "Inside People", or the "Inssa" as trendy among Koreans these days.

This will mark Choi Yoo Jung's first official debut as an actress, outside of a small appearance in web drama 'Idol Fever'.



