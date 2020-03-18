12

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Choi Yoo Jung to make her acting debut in web drama 'Cast: In-ssa Golden Age'

AKP STAFF

According to reports on March 19, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung has been cast as the female lead of an upcoming web drama titled 'Cast: Inssa Golden Age'!

The new web drama series centers around youths who visit and leave a particular amusement park. Choi Yoo Jung has been cast as the series' female lead Lim Yoo Kyung - a completely ordinary woman in her twenties who has set her mind to become a part of the "Inside People", or the "Inssa" as trendy among Koreans these days. 

This will mark Choi Yoo Jung's first official debut as an actress, outside of a small appearance in web drama 'Idol Fever'. 

  1. Choi Yoo Jung
1 377 Share 92% Upvoted

0

thealigirl83,549 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

oh she is going to kill this. Yoojung is one of those people who's good at everything she tries

Share
misc.
10 Korean dramas turning 10 this year
3 hours ago   6   6,497
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
5 hours ago   41   62,101
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
5 hours ago   41   62,101

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND