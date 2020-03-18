(G)I-DLE confirmed to come back in early April

(G)I-DLE have determined their new comeback time frame, after postponing their album release earlier this month!

On March 19, Cube Entertainment confirmed that (G)I-DLE will be releasing a new mini album some time in early April. Originally, the girls were expected to return in mid-March before embarking on their 1st world tour; however, the plans were pushed back as a result of the Coronavirus threat.

Insider reports say that (G)I-DLE have already completed their comeback MV filming. The members are now busy practicing in the final stages of preparations. Are you excited for (G)I-DLE's return?