(G)I-DLE confirmed to come back in early April

(G)I-DLE have determined their new comeback time frame, after postponing their album release earlier this month!

On March 19, Cube Entertainment confirmed that (G)I-DLE will be releasing a new mini album some time in early April. Originally, the girls were expected to return in mid-March before embarking on their 1st world tour; however, the plans were pushed back as a result of the Coronavirus threat. 

Insider reports say that (G)I-DLE have already completed their comeback MV filming. The members are now busy practicing in the final stages of preparations. Are you excited for (G)I-DLE's return?

guest_baby-1,451 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
But it's not much of a delay. I don't think anything will change with the coronavirus. if anything seems like things are gettin worse :(

