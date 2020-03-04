IU returns as the face of 'Chamiseul' soju, the first time a previous model has been re-selected

On March 4, 'Chamiseul' soju (by 'Hite Jinro') confirmed fans' suspicions that singer/actress IU would be returning as the brand's endorsement model once again!

'Hite Jinro' revealed, "IU receives love from consumers of all ages, and is known for her awareness as well as her precise brand. We determined that IU's clean and pure image suited 'Chamiseul' more than any other model, and renewed our contract with her."

Previously, IU promoted as 'Chamiseul' soju's endorsement model from 2014-2018, for 4 years. This is the first time in 'Chamiseul' soju's history that the brand chose to re-select a previous model.