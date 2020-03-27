140

Jo Kwon reminds everyone that he's the queen of diva dancing in latest dance cover of MAMAMOO's 'Hip'

King of sass Jo Kwon is back to remind K-pop fans that he is the reigning royalty of idol dancing. 

The star posted his dance cover of MAMAMOO's hit song "HIP" and effortlessly rocked the performance. Jo Kwon showed off some serious attitude as he rocked the choreography in high heels.  

The caption reads: "Do you know how much I waited for this in the army. I want to become HIP too!" 

Meanwhile, Jo Kwon has recently been discharged from the military and is looking to make his re-entry into the entertainment world. 

Nova_REMIX1,301 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

IN 👏🏿 HEELS 👏🏿 Sis I could never.

khuna4ever230 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

he looks happy, welcome oppa!

