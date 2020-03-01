Jaejoong donates 30 million won to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to aid coronavirus prevention

Jaejoong recently joined the growing number of celebrities making donations to assist their fellow Koreans during the coronavirus outbreak.



On March 1 KST, the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association revealed that the idol had donated 30 million Korean won (approximately $25,000 USD) to their charity.



According to the association, Jaejoong did not want the news to be revealed to the public; however, the charity wanted those in need who receive his kind donation to know of his warm heart as someone who regularly donates to them.



In April 2019, Jaejoong also famously donated to provide relief to those affected by the Gangwon Province brush fires.



Meanwhile, the charity also revealed that actor Yoo Ji Tae and WINNER member Kim Jin Woo also donated 10 million Korean won each (approximately $8,350) toward coronavirus prevention efforts.

