VICTON has unveiled the final individual 'Continuous' moving poster!





The final member to have their teaser revealed is none other than the group's youngest member Subin.



In his teasers, he gives the camera a direct and somewhat sinister stare, his eyes emphasized by muted green-grey contact lenses. VICTON's upcoming sixth mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling" drop on March 9 KST.



Check out Subin's moving poster above!