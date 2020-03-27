239

92

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Netizens debate who the most legendary K-pop soloist idols are

A recent community forum post has netizens debating who the most legendary solo idol acts are.

The post was titled 'Who do you think are the idol solo legends?' and asked netizens to share their opinions. 

Although opinions were varied across the board, Taeyeon appeared the most frequently in the comments as a strong contestant for this category. Comments include: 

"Taeyeon. 100%."

"Isn't it G-Dragon and Taeyeon?"
"Kim Chung Ha and Taeyeon."

"Sunmi."

"Taeyeon, Kim Chung Ha, and Sunmi."

"Taemin."

"Lee Hyori."

"G-Dragon during Heartbreak era."

"Zico, HyunA?"


Who are your favorite idol solo legends? 

64

mystarsullifx254 pts 1 day ago 16
1 day ago

G-DRAGON and YOONA, and also many members of BTS, for sure, they are talented and great kpop artists, their impact is not joke, they are legends!! they making history!!!

GD and Yoona are the most awarded members of their kpop groups (based on real awards) and also of their companies YG and SM. Yoona and Gd 've always been the Most Known Members of their kpop groups by the General Public (national and international), Yoona and Gdragon are the faces of their kpop groups (snsd and bigbang) of all times. BTS's global popularity is awesome! they winning many awards. i feel so prouf of them!

ALL OF THEM ARE AMAZING KPOP SOLOIST IDOLS ARTISTS

mecjieun154 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

(female) kpop soloist idol/artist: IU

(male) Kpop soloist idol/artist: PSY, K.WILL

kpop soloist idol/artist from a girl group: YOONA

kpop soloist idol/artist from a boy group: GDRAGON

