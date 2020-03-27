Netizens debate who the most legendary K-pop soloist idols are

A recent community forum post has netizens debating who the most legendary solo idol acts are.

The post was titled 'Who do you think are the idol solo legends?' and asked netizens to share their opinions.

Although opinions were varied across the board, Taeyeon appeared the most frequently in the comments as a strong contestant for this category. Comments include:

"Taeyeon. 100%."

"Isn't it G-Dragon and Taeyeon?"

"Kim Chung Ha and Taeyeon."

"Sunmi."

"Taeyeon, Kim Chung Ha, and Sunmi."



"Taemin."



"Lee Hyori."

"G-Dragon during Heartbreak era."



"Zico, HyunA?"







Who are your favorite idol solo legends?