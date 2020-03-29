Netizens gasp at the huge scale of birthday ads for Red Velvet's Irene

Netizens gasped at the large scale of birthday ads for Red Velvet's Irene.

On a community forum, a netizens compiled a list of all the advertisements displayed in public spaces for Irene's birthday.

The spaces include LED billboards, wrapping buses, Incheon International Airport screens, Instagram ads, Olive Young retail stores all over South Korea, Twitter promos, YouTube ads, KakaoTalk banners, and multiple rails in subways across Seoul.

Seeing this massive scale, which is considered "incredible" for boy groups and girl groups alike, netizens gave the fansite collaboration a round of applause and wished Irene a happy birthday again.

Some comments include:

"This scale isn't big 'considering that it's for a girl group'; it's just big"

"The Incheon Airport ads are so cool...that's why the timing is so unfortunate T_T"

"I saw that ad on the bus!"

"That's a collaboration among multiple fan groups in China!"

"The scale is crazy big"

"Hashtags trended worldwide on Twitter yesterday, too!"

"Look at this cool billboard in Myeongdong"