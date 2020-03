Suho has dropped a new mood sampler with more teaser photos for his solo debut.

On March 23 KST, the EXO leader released a moody, atmospheric video as his third conceptual sampler with two teaser photos. The two images show the member standing inside and outside a building, wearing the same outfit.

What do you think of the overall feel of 'Self Portrait'? Stay tuned for the full drop of Suho's first mini album on March 30.