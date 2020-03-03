10

ONF to postpone their Latin American tour

On March 4, ONF's label WM Entertainment announced, "ONF will be postponing their 'Go Live Latin Tour 2020', originally scheduled to take place this May, for the health and safety of our artists as well as the fans. Please check with the concert production company for directions on receiving ticket refunds." 

Originally, ONF planned on greeting their Latin American fans from this May 3 through May 20, stopping in a total of 8 countries including Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, etc. However, due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19) across the globe, WM Entertainment has ultimately decided to postpone the tour until a later date. 

Should put the reason why in the title... cuz of coronavirus. Makes it more dramatic

😱

