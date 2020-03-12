14

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of February 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of February 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Zico - Any Song182,679,370
2Changmo - METEOR124,302,321
3Red Velvet - Psycho
104,236,514
4Baek Ye Rin - Here I Am Again96,055,818
5IU - Blueming94,134,533
6IU - I Give You My Heart89,343,598
7Noel - Late Night84,750,508
8Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers79,502,325
9Crush - Let Us Go75,236,236
10MAMAMOO - HIP
73,850,445


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 74,114,843Dreamus
2IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ397,640Genie Music, Stone Music
3The Boyz - REVEAL85,149Kakao M
4GFRIEND - 回_LABYRINTH82,533Kakao M
5LOONA - [#]
79,797Kakao M
6Moon Byul - Dark Side of the Moon72,849Kakao M
7Pentagon - UNIVERSE _ THE BLACK HALL59,620Kakao M
8iKON - i DECIDE55,254YG PLUS
9Dream Catcher - Dystopia _ The Tree of Language42,447Kakao M
10EVERGLOW - reminiscence27,214Genie Music, Stone Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

