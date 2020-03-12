Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of February 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of February 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Zico - Any Song 182,679,370 2 Changmo - METEOR 124,302,321 3 Red Velvet - Psycho

104,236,514 4 Baek Ye Rin - Here I Am Again 96,055,818 5 IU - Blueming 94,134,533 6 IU - I Give You My Heart 89,343,598 7 Noel - Late Night 84,750,508 8 Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers 79,502,325 9 Crush - Let Us Go 75,236,236 10 MAMAMOO - HIP

73,850,445





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7 4,114,843 Dreamus 2 IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ 397,640 Genie Music, Stone Music 3 The Boyz - REVEAL 85,149 Kakao M 4 GFRIEND - 回_LABYRINTH 82,533 Kakao M 5 LOONA - [#]

79,797 Kakao M 6 Moon Byul - Dark Side of the Moon 72,849 Kakao M 7 Pentagon - UNIVERSE _ THE BLACK HALL 59,620 Kakao M 8 iKON - i DECIDE 55,254 YG PLUS 9 Dream Catcher - Dystopia _ The Tree of Language 42,447 Kakao M 10 EVERGLOW - reminiscence 27,214 Genie Music, Stone Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.