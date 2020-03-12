Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of February 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of February 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Zico - Any Song
|182,679,370
|2
|Changmo - METEOR
|124,302,321
|3
|Red Velvet - Psycho
|104,236,514
|4
|Baek Ye Rin - Here I Am Again
|96,055,818
|5
|IU - Blueming
|94,134,533
|6
|IU - I Give You My Heart
|89,343,598
|7
|Noel - Late Night
|84,750,508
|8
|Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers
|79,502,325
|9
|Crush - Let Us Go
|75,236,236
|10
|MAMAMOO - HIP
|73,850,445
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7
|4,114,843
|Dreamus
|2
|IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ
|397,640
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|3
|The Boyz - REVEAL
|85,149
|Kakao M
|4
|GFRIEND - 回_LABYRINTH
|82,533
|Kakao M
|5
|LOONA - [#]
|79,797
|Kakao M
|6
|Moon Byul - Dark Side of the Moon
|72,849
|Kakao M
|7
|Pentagon - UNIVERSE _ THE BLACK HALL
|59,620
|Kakao M
|8
|iKON - i DECIDE
|55,254
|YG PLUS
|9
|Dream Catcher - Dystopia _ The Tree of Language
|42,447
|Kakao M
|10
|EVERGLOW - reminiscence
|27,214
|Genie Music, Stone Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment