Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Former B.A.P member Jongup asks fans to vote for his fan club name

Former B.A.P member Jongup is asking fans to help choose his fan club name. 

On March 27, he celebrated the opening of his V Live channel and held a live stream in order to communicate with fans. 

Currently, many promotions and comebacks have been postponed or canceled due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. 

However, Jongup will be going forward with his club activities, and he revealed the potential fan club names among 6 choices. The 6 choices are MOONW4LK, A.TO, Bellup, Sailor Moon, Moon-Go-Ri (Door Ring), and Update. Fans can vote for their favorite name out of the 6 on Jongup's official cafe. Voting will end on April 3 KST.

Jongup debuted as part of boy group B.A.P in 2012. He has been pursuing acting as well under his new label The Groove Company. Insiders also say that the singer will be releasing his solo debut album in May as well. 

What is your suggestion for Jongup's fan club name?

  1. Jongup
4

kyraangelfae01578 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

jongup is coming back thats awesome news ill look forward to seeing him again

3

bxfangirl222344 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

The only one that I like out of the choices is MOONW4LK(ers).

