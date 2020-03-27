Former B.A.P member Jongup asks fans to vote for his fan club name

Former B.A.P member Jongup is asking fans to help choose his fan club name.

On March 27, he celebrated the opening of his V Live channel and held a live stream in order to communicate with fans.

Currently, many promotions and comebacks have been postponed or canceled due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

However, Jongup will be going forward with his club activities, and he revealed the potential fan club names among 6 choices. The 6 choices are MOONW4LK, A.TO, Bellup, Sailor Moon, Moon-Go-Ri (Door Ring), and Update. Fans can vote for their favorite name out of the 6 on Jongup's official cafe. Voting will end on April 3 KST.

📍[#공지]

팬덤명 모집 이벤트에 참여해주신 많은 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다



여러분들께서 보내주신 다양한 아이디어 중, 6개의 후보가 선정되어 최종투표를 통해 팬덤명을 정하려고합니다



자세한 내용은 공식 팬카페에서 확인바랍니다https://t.co/RBih2SLJ6x#문종업 #moonjongup #文鐘業 — Jongup_Official (@jongup_official) March 27, 2020

Jongup debuted as part of boy group B.A.P in 2012. He has been pursuing acting as well under his new label The Groove Company. Insiders also say that the singer will be releasing his solo debut album in May as well.



What is your suggestion for Jongup's fan club name?