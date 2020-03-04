12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Model Shin Hyun Ji makes headlines after walking the Chanel finale alongside Gigi Hadid

Korean model Shin Hyun Ji made headlines after walking the finale at the Chanel FW show in Paris alongside Gigi Hadid

The theme of the show was 'Strong Romantic'. Shin Hyun Ji graced the finale walk with her beauty along with Gigi Hadid and Mona Tougaard. The diversity in the lineup led to a slew of photographers capturing shots of the stage. 

Netizens commented on how proud they were to have a Korean model walking the Chanel finale.

Shin Hyun Ji has modeled for Chanel, Dior, and more, establishing her status as a top-class model. Check out footage from the show below!

stan-sm-groups242 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

they're beautiful. i feel like a potato.

pink_oracle4,454 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She has a very unique look compared to what we're used to seeing as ideal Korean beauties in music and TV.

