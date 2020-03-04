Model Shin Hyun Ji makes headlines after walking the Chanel finale alongside Gigi Hadid

﻿ ﻿

Korean model Shin Hyun Ji made headlines after walking the finale at the Chanel FW show in Paris alongside Gigi Hadid.

The theme of the show was 'Strong Romantic'. Shin Hyun Ji graced the finale walk with her beauty along with Gigi Hadid and Mona Tougaard. The diversity in the lineup led to a slew of photographers capturing shots of the stage.

Netizens commented on how proud they were to have a Korean model walking the Chanel finale.

Shin Hyun Ji has modeled for Chanel, Dior, and more, establishing her status as a top-class model. Check out footage from the show below!

