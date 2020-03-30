Kim Min Jae talks about his love for singing, dancing, & music in 'Fresh' cover pictorial for 'The Star'

Actor Kim Min Jae has transformed into a sweet and tangy 'Fresh' perfume endorsement model for the cover of 'The Star' magazine!

In his warm, citrusy cuts below, Kim Min Jae pulls off a lovely, grapefruit-mood makeup look while posing with 'Fresh' scents, perfecting a uniquely refreshing pictorial. After the pictorial, Kim Min Jae stressed his love for singing, dancing, and music. "I've never shared it publicly, but I spend each day from morning to night singing, dancing, with music. These days, I'm stuck on the piano. I used to work on music a lot more, but these days I don't have as much time, which I'm disappointed about," he shared.

The actor also talked about his standard of happiness, with, "I feel happiness in many moments of my life, such as when I'm acting and working on a production, when I meet people, and more. I don't know which moment I would consider the 'happiest', but there are many happy moments embedded in my everyday life."



Lastly, the star opened up about his current perspective, as he said, "I used to say, 'Don't give up just because it's hard', but now I've opened up to enjoying the progress, giving my best in each moment. I'm okay with being just a person in a place, not becoming greedy. I don't want to live a hard life."



