EXO's Suho reveals more teaser images ahead of 'Self Portrait' debut

EXO's Suho is keeping his look simple but sentimental for his debut mini-album 'Self Portrait'.

The singer revealed a teaser video as well as two photos that show off his delicate yet handsome visuals. It seems like Suho is going for a less stylized look while focusing on his artistic side through his solo debut. Through blue hues and light tones, this idol star is taking his artistry to another level and fans can't wait to see what he has in store.

The mini-album will be released on March 30th and fans can expect a slew of new concept photos and teasers before the popular star's solo debut.

