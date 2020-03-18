MONSTA X play a fun, lighthearted game of 'Mostly Likely To' backstage at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

MONSTA X, who recently performed as the musical guests earlier this week on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', came together backstage for a fun game of 'Most Likely To'!

The game presented the MONSTA X members with some challenging questions such as "Who would be your one phone call if you got arrested?", "Who gives the best life advice?", "Who would survive the longest in a zombie apocalypse?", and more!

Watch the full clip above to find out which question brought up Jooheon as the 'most likely' member!