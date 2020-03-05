Police receive investigation data on actor Ha Jung Woo's suspected illegal propofol use

Police have received investigation data on actor Ha Jung Woo's suspected illegal propofol use.



According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on March 5, police have obtained documents related to Ha Jung Woo's propofol case after receiving a search warrant the same day. The data seized by prosecution from the police reportedly include the details that could determine the actor's suspected illegal propofol use.



As previously reported, Ha Jung Woo was suspected of illegally using propofol under his brother's name at a cosmetic surgery clinic in Seoul. His physician stated he was put under anaesthesia during facial scar treatment, and there was no illegal administration of propofol. The investigation into the propofol use began after the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber unit discovered message exchanges during the celebrity smartphone hacking scandal this past January.



Stay tuned for updates.

