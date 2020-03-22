Big Hit Entertainment to launch 'Learn Korean With BTS'

Big Hit Entertainment will be launching 'Learn Korean With BTS'.

The videos will be launched through WeVerse. Fans will be able to learn Korean through 'Run BTS!', 'Bangtan Bomb', and 'BTS Episode' episodes. They'll be able to learn the phrases that the BTS members often use, and also learn basic Korean grammar and culture.

There will be 30 episodes, with each one being around 3 minutes long. They will be released every Monday at 9PM KST. Are you excited to learn Korean with BTS?