ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha, and VERIVERY's Kangmin chosen as new MCs for 'Show Champion'

'Show Champion' has chosen their new MCs.

The MBC M music show announced that ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha, and VERIVERY's Kangmin will be their new MCs. The new trio will take their permanent spots starting from the March 4th show. Moonbin said, "We will show a new side to ourselves until we become the champions of the MC world. Look forward to our chemistry." Sanha also said, "We'll put on a new show every week." Kangmin added, "We'll explode in coolness with our MCing."

'Show Champion' airs on MBC M every Wednesdays at 6PM KST.