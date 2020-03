Jay Park's label AOMG issued a statement on his interaction with Brian Ortega.

AOMG said, "We checked, and it's true that Ortega tried to pick a fight. However, security acted quickly and he was forced out. We know fans are worried, but he is not injured at all. He has no issues to his health right now."

You can read more about the original situation here. It's a relief to hear that Jay was not hurt.