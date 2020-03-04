RM shows off his new Thom Browne edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone in newest update

BTS's RM gained attention with a selfie featuring his new Thom Browne edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone.

The update was posted to BTS's team social media accounts and shows RM's new phone. In addition, the phone is a special Thom Browne edition featuring the fashion brand's clean, multi-colored stripe logo going down the middle.

ARMYs have been flooding into the comments congratulation BTS and RM for all their accomplishments, especially the group's latest entry into the Billboard 200 chart and the Billboard Hot 100 chart, saying:





"It looks good to see the top star of today holding a top product."

"These are officially BTS phones."

"Namjoon's fingers are so elegant..."

BTS has been snagging up records one by one and making history with their newest album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’.



