Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

RM shows off his new Thom Browne edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone in newest update

BTS's RM gained attention with a selfie featuring his new Thom Browne edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone.

The update was posted to BTS's team social media accounts and shows RM's new phone. In addition, the phone is a special Thom Browne edition featuring the fashion brand's clean, multi-colored stripe logo going down the middle. 

ARMYs have been flooding into the comments congratulation BTS and RM for all their accomplishments, especially the group's latest entry into the Billboard 200 chart and the Billboard Hot 100 chart, saying: 


"It looks good to see the top star of today holding a top product."

"These are officially BTS phones."

"Namjoon's fingers are so elegant..."

BTS has been snagging up records one by one and making history with their newest album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’.

Kirsty_Louise9,768 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I don't care if people are up iPhone's arse, I love my Samsung phone and I want one of those flip phones!!!


I'm glad someone pointed out the phone, I was too busy look at him so thanks!

6

jjajangmyeon231,994 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'll bet my lightstick he will break it or lose it within 2 weeks, he will always be the god of destruction.

BTS
BTS drop art in 'Black Swan' MV
4 hours ago   57   9,145
NCT 127
NCT 127 'Kick It' in martial arts-inspired MV
4 hours ago   11   3,199
