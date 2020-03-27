163

An office worker who deposited money in the 'Nth Telegram Room' jumps to his death as issue continues to grow

An office worker in his 40s has committed suicide due to the growth of the 'Nth Telegram Room' issue. 

The Gangnam police department received a report on March 27th that a man in his 40s had jumped to his death into the Han river from the Yeongdong Bridge at around 3 am. The man is an office worker in his 40s who made the drastic decision to take his life after receiving information that the police would be investigating him for his involvement in the 'Nth Telegram Room.' 

A bag was found at the scene of the crime containing a note that stated: "I deposited money in the Baksa Room but I didn't know the issue would become this big." The 'Nth Telegram Room' scandal is becoming bigger and bigger by the day as more details are becoming known. 

diadems-1,795 pts 1 day ago 5
1 day ago

Nothing of value was lost.

All pedophiles should follow suit immediately.

59

Kirsty_Louise10,294 pts 1 day ago 8
1 day ago

So no apology to any of the victims in this note at all? Just ending his life to avoid the repercussions of being a paedophile by the looks of it. This wasn't about guilt or remorse it seems, just straight up cowardice.

