(G)I-DLE is back and ready to slay with their newest mini-album 'I TRUST'.

The girls have released their charismatic teaser scheduler lineup, and fans are excited for the album's official online release on April 6. It seems like the group has a bunch of exciting content ready for fans as they start their promotion cycle.

Check out the schedule above for more details! Are you excited for (G)I-DLE's comeback?