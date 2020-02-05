Veteran singer Brian joins iME Korea

Brian has signed an exclusive contract with iME KOREA.

This label is home to actor Bong Tae Kyu, girl group DreamNote, and more. iME Korea made an official statement on February 6, confirming the news, saying: "We are happy to work with Brian. We will do our best to support his talent to expand activities in Korea and abroad."



Brian debuted in 1999 in R&B duo Fly to the Sky and has been promoting since. He has also been pursuing solo activities and released his 10th album 'Fly High' to celebrate his 20th debut anniversary.

