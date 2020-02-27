TOO's Jaeyun & Jerome embody the element Metal (金) in their individual 'The Five Elements' concept photos

Following yesterday's members J.You and Chihoon, today, rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) introduced the members who embody the element Metal (金) of their group - Jerome and Jaeyun.

Made up of a total of 10 members including Chihoon, Donggun, Chan, Jisu, Minsu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Jerome, and Woonggi, TOO will be debuting this March 18 at 6 PM KST with their 1st album, 'The Five Elements'.

In their story universe, the 10 TOO members embody different elements of 'The Five Elements', while also being represented by unique character traits, directions, and colors. Today's members Jerome and Jaeyun share commonality with their representatives direction West (西) and their representative color White (白), but carry different, unique character traits - Jerome's unique character trait is Life (生命), while Jaeyun's unique character trait is Justice (義).

Look forward to more information of the rest of 'The Five Elements' leading up to TOO's full debut, coming soon.

