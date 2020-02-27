Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) releases moody concept posters for 'Moon & Butterfly'

Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) has released a series of moody, artsy concept poster for his comeback single album, 'Moon & Butterfly'.

Set for release this March 4 at 6 PM KST, VIINI's 1st single album 'Moon & Butterfly' contains two tracks - "Love The Moon" feat. AKMU's Suhyun & BLOO and "Butterfly" feat. VIXX's Ravi.

VIINI's latest set of vintage-style concept posters express a sense of freedom and solitude, hinting at the moods of each of the upcoming new tracks in 'Moon & Butterfly'. Check out each of VIINI's concept posters, below.