Sung Hoon's label responds to netizens' speculations that there's something going on between him & Park Na Rae

On February 14, a representative from actor Sung Hoon's label spoke up to media outlets regarding ongoing rumors that there may be "something" going on between Sung Hoon and his 'I Live Alone' co-star, Park Na Rae.
Earlier during a YouTube broadcast interview, actor Sung Hoon was asked if he currently had a girlfriend. To this, he answered, "No comment".
Sung Hoon's label representative has now clarified, "Sung Hoon does not have a girlfriend currently. He says he would like to have one though. The reason he said 'No comment' was to respond to the question in a joking manner."
Meanwhile, last year during the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards', Sung Hoon garnered attention for his mannerly behaviors toward his co-star Park Na Rae. However, when the topic came up on 'I Live Alone', Sung Hoon shut down any possibilities of him and Park Na Rae dating with laughter.
