9

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sung Hoon's label responds to netizens' speculations that there's something going on between him & Park Na Rae

AKP STAFF

On February 14, a representative from actor Sung Hoon's label spoke up to media outlets regarding ongoing rumors that there may be "something" going on between Sung Hoon and his 'I Live Alone' co-star, Park Na Rae.

Earlier during a YouTube broadcast interview, actor Sung Hoon was asked if he currently had a girlfriend. To this, he answered, "No comment"

Sung Hoon's label representative has now clarified, "Sung Hoon does not have a girlfriend currently. He says he would like to have one though. The reason he said 'No comment' was to respond to the question in a joking manner." 

Meanwhile, last year during the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards', Sung Hoon garnered attention for his mannerly behaviors toward his co-star Park Na Rae. However, when the topic came up on 'I Live Alone', Sung Hoon shut down any possibilities of him and Park Na Rae dating with laughter. 

  1. Park Na Rae
  2. Sung Hoon
2 8,062 Share 69% Upvoted

1

Pinksone81407 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

lol

Share

0

popularit1,545 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

i could be ur gf like give me 2 more years

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Idols who turn 30 in 2020
2 hours ago   8   13,060

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND