Jeon So Mi joins MBC's couples variety program 'You've Lost If You're Jealous' as an MC

Solo artist Jeon So Mi will be joining MBC's upcoming, real-life couples variety program 'You've Lost If You're Jealous' as an MC!

For her first ever position as a fixed MC on a variety program, Jeon So Mi will be working with announcer Jang Sung Kyu, comedian Jang Do Yeon, and former basketball player Heo Jae. Jeon So Mi will be representing people in their twenties as the show's maknae MC.

Meanwhile, 'You've Lost If You're Jealous' reveals all the juicy stories behind real celebrity couples who have boldly gone public with their relationships. Stars such as Rainbow's Jisook and her boyfriend Lee Doo Hee, star chef Lee Won Il and his girlfriend Kim Yoo Jin PD, actress Choi Song Hyun and her non-celebrity boyfriend, etc will be sharing their love stories.

The new series is slated to premiere in March.

