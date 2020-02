SPICA's Bohyung and Boa are reuniting to form a vocal duo!

The former members of girl group SPICA delighted fans after they announced that they would be coming back as vocal duo KEEMBO via an Instagram announcement made on February 11th.

The caption reads: "Guys you can cry! Scream as loud as you want!"





SPICA disbanded back in 2017. Stay tuned for more information.