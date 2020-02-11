Netizens angered by TMZ's "racist actions" after mistakenly identifying A.C.E as BTS and being rude to the 'Parasite' cast

﻿ ﻿ TMZ YOUTUBE

Celebrity gossip site TMZ is under fire for their rude and alleged racist actions towards the cast and crew of 'Parasite' as well as boy group A.C.E.

K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin noted a segment that aired on FOX's nationally-syndicated 'TMZ on TV' show.

So disrespectful in so many ways. This isn't @TMZ's first racist incident with Asian people, even specifically with K-pop stars.



Also, as if artists like BTS and A.C.E have nothing better to do than translate? So disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/IvdbE5mVr8 — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) February 11, 2020

A segment from the 'TMZ on TV' show drew the ire of netizens when the TMZ reporters were seen insulting the English speaking skills of the 'Parasite' cast. The reporters then brought over members of A.C.E, who were in LA to perform at the movie's afterparty celebration, and called them translators. To add to the insult, the TMZ reporters called members Byeongkwan and Jun, members of BTS.

This isn't TMZ's first brush with trashy behavior towards Koreans as they were also called racist by EXID and Banana Culture after they made fun of the members' English skills back in 2015.

Netizens have been reacting to the segment, stating:

Did they really call the 2 members from ace as 2 members from bts like they purposefully couldn't make the difference between the two groups? Every single sentence in here is racist af and gets my blood boiling. The disrespect is unacceptable... — Kaimona 445 💙 Wonho is coming home (@WonDodobebe) February 11, 2020

Plus the usual not being able to differentiate between A.C.E and BTS. All Asians still seem to look the same for them?

BTW, I guess TMZ thought the manager (?) is a translator? I have rarely seen any translators with Kpop bands. — ONITOPIA⁷ (@ONITOPIA) February 11, 2020

I sincerely want to understand how people like TMZ are still in business after EVERYTHING they have done to artists in general not just Korean artists, because it is a true mystery to me — Wonho's Angel 💙 #FightForWonho (@WithBabyBunny) February 11, 2020

Byeongkwan and Jun and the Parasite cast and crew should NOT have had to go through this. This is horrible. Blocked and reporting TMZ. — Faith Muñoz (@FaithAMunoz) February 11, 2020

