Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Netizens angered by TMZ's "racist actions" after mistakenly identifying A.C.E as BTS and being rude to the 'Parasite' cast

TMZ YOUTUBE

Celebrity gossip site TMZ is under fire for their rude and alleged racist actions towards the cast and crew of 'Parasite' as well as boy group A.C.E

K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin noted a segment that aired on FOX's nationally-syndicated 'TMZ on TV' show.

A segment from the 'TMZ on TV' show drew the ire of netizens when the TMZ reporters were seen insulting the English speaking skills of the 'Parasite' cast. The reporters then brought over members of A.C.E, who were in LA to perform at the movie's afterparty celebration, and called them translators. To add to the insult, the TMZ reporters called members Byeongkwan and Jun, members of BTS

This isn't TMZ's first brush with trashy behavior towards Koreans as they were also called racist by EXID and Banana Culture after they made fun of the members' English skills back in 2015.

Netizens have been reacting to the segment, stating: 

What do you think of this issue? 

Kirsty_Louise8,058 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

TMZ is fucking garbage. There's zero excuse for their behaviour and I'm glad they're being called out for it. I don't know how TMZ is still going, it's baffling.

Siri1234,614 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

I'm sure they were just being sarcastic or some shit. Cause there is no fucking way you can be that fucking stupid. And I'm usually not a person who jumps on issues and labels them as racism. But this is so stupid and so racist and so fucking rude to everyone involved, I can literally feel my blood boil.

