Netizens angered by TMZ's "racist actions" after mistakenly identifying A.C.E as BTS and being rude to the 'Parasite' cast

Celebrity gossip site TMZ is under fire for their rude and alleged racist actions towards the cast and crew of 'Parasite' as well as boy group A.C.E.
K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin noted a segment that aired on FOX's nationally-syndicated 'TMZ on TV' show.
A segment from the 'TMZ on TV' show drew the ire of netizens when the TMZ reporters were seen insulting the English speaking skills of the 'Parasite' cast. The reporters then brought over members of A.C.E, who were in LA to perform at the movie's afterparty celebration, and called them translators. To add to the insult, the TMZ reporters called members Byeongkwan and Jun, members of BTS.
This isn't TMZ's first brush with trashy behavior towards Koreans as they were also called racist by EXID and Banana Culture after they made fun of the members' English skills back in 2015.
