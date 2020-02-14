19

Some TWICE fans banned from a popular Korean wiki site for executing malicious editing campaigns towards other top groups

Malicious TWICE fans have been caught and banned from the popular Korean wiki site Namuwiki for manipulating pages, entries, and comments to reflect negatively on other groups. 

A community forum post revealed more information about this incident posted on February 12th, stating: "Some TWICE fans are creating malicious content targeting top groups like Girls' Generation, BLACKPINK, IZ*ONE, Red Velvet, Wanna One, X1, and more. They have received a permanent ban for the first time in the site's history." They also stated that fans "would delete anything negative from the entries that criticized the idols they liked but would maliciously edit the entries of other idols and groups." 

Netizens have been chiming in on the news, stating:

"As a TWICE fan, I'm embarrassed."

"ONCEs don't like them either."

"I hope JYP reports them."

What do you think of this situation?

ProducerMinSuga770 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It pains me to see people like this. It’s wrong and thoughtless. They should really reflect on their actions. Could they be more immature? Grow up, your actions not only affect you but your fandom. The ONCE’s here are such kind friendly people, the actions of the individuals can damage others. Please think. To all, you shouldn’t judge ONCE’s because of other individuals’ actions. They represent a vocal minority within the fandom.

whatever101228 pts 21 seconds ago 0
21 seconds ago

its always the top groups who always have one of the biggest bully fans

