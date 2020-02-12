SM Rookies trainees Lami and Koeun rumored to have left SM Entertainment

7

SM Rookies member and trainee Lami is rumored to have left SM Entertainment.

Lami was known as one of the youngest trainees at SM and garnered a lot of attention for her beautiful visuals. 

Many believed that she would be one of the members of SM's newest girl group but some believe that she left the company after netizens found that former SM Rookies trainee Herin is following an account that is believed to be Lami's.

Another rumor has also been circulating regarding the departure of trainee Koeun in a popular tweet. 

What do you think of this rumor? 

YukihinaLV7 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

watch people how small or medium agency picks them up

and within few months they will debut

