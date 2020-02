Red Velvet's Joy shows off the jet-set lifestyle in her latest 'Elle' pictorial.

Joy has transformed into a muse for the luxury brand 'Michael Kors' and showed off the jet-set lifestyle. Joy looks comfortable while looking classy and feminine in 'Michael Kors'. The idol star's pictorial with 'Michael Kors' was revealed on February 19 and is in the March issue of Elle Korea.



Check out some of her cuts below. Which cut is your favorite?