Pentagon make dark transformation in concept images for 'Universe: The Black Hall' comeback

Pentagon is giving fans of taste of what to expect for their next comeback.

On February 4 KST, the group unveiled a group photo as well as several individual teaser photos featuring the members in a darker, more aggressive concept than what fans have previously seen from the group - complete with chic reds, whites, and blacks, mesh accents, and plenty of piercings.

'Universe: The Black Hall,' which is set for release on February 12, will be Pentagon's very first full-length album, and their first release since 'Sum(me:r)' last July.



Check out the concept photos below, and stay tuned for more about this exciting comeback!