Ong Seong Wu's camera trends after the first episode of Jtbc's 'Traveler - in Argentina'

Ong Seong Wu's camera was trending after the first episode of Jtbc's 'Traveler - in Argentina' aired.

Starring actors Kang Ha Neul, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ong Seong Wu, Jtbc's travel-variety series returned with a new season in Argentina this year, following these three stars on an unguided, self-led trip across the globe.

During the premiere of the series on February 15, Ong Seong Wu showcased beautiful sceneries he captured. After the episode, his camera instantly garnered wide attention. It was revealed his camera was Leica M10.



Check out some of the wondrous views and sights Ong Seong Wu captured below, while you wait for the show's next episode at 7:40 PM KST next Saturday!