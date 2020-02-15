3

NCT 127 turn back in 'NeoZone' group and solo teaser images

NCT 127 have dropped their second set of 'NeoZone' group and solo teaser images.

In NCT 127's 'Neozone Discovery #2' teasers, the members wear matching varsity jackets in black.

As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album, which drops on March 6 KST.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCT 127's comeback!

