NCT 127 turn back in 'NeoZone' group and solo teaser images

NCT 127 have dropped their second set of 'NeoZone' group and solo teaser images.



In NCT 127's 'Neozone Discovery #2' teasers, the members wear matching varsity jackets in black.



As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album, which drops on March 6 KST.



Stay tuned for more updates on NCT 127's comeback!





