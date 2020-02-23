Noel wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from IZ*ONE, Weki Meki, Dream Catcher, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Dream Catcher returned with "Scream," IZ came back with "The Day," IZ*ONE made their comeback with "Fiesta," About U returned with "Who Took My Candy," and Weki Meki came back with "Dazzle Dazzle."



As for the winner, Noel, GFRIEND, and Baek Ye Rin were nominees. In the end, Noel won with their single "Late Night."



Other performers were Golden Child, The Boyz, Dream Note, Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, iKON, EVERGLOW, H&D, GFRIEND, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, KARD, and Pentagon.



Check out this week's performances below!



COMEBACK: Dream Catcher



==

COMEBACK: IZ

==

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE

==

COMEBACK: About U

==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki

==

Golden Child

==

The Boyz

==

Dream Note

==

Rocket Punch

==

VERIVERY

==

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

==

iKON

==

EVERGLOW

==

H&D

==

GFRIEND

==

LOONA

==

Cherry Bullet

==

KARD

==

Pentagon