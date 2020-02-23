7

5

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Noel wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from IZ*ONE, Weki Meki, Dream Catcher, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Dream Catcher returned with "Scream," IZ came back with "The Day," IZ*ONE made their comeback with "Fiesta," About U returned with "Who Took My Candy," and Weki Meki came back with "Dazzle Dazzle."

As for the winner, Noel, GFRIEND, and Baek Ye Rin were nominees. In the end, Noel won with their single "Late Night."

Other performers were Golden ChildThe Boyz, Dream Note, Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, iKON, EVERGLOW, H&D, GFRIEND, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, KARD, and Pentagon.

Check out this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher

==

COMEBACK: IZ

==

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE

==
COMEBACK: About U

==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki

==

Golden Child

==

The Boyz

==

Dream Note

==

Rocket Punch

==

VERIVERY

==

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

==

iKON

==

EVERGLOW

==

H&D

==

GFRIEND

==

LOONA

==

Cherry Bullet

==

KARD

==

Pentagon

  1. Cherry Bullet
  2. Dream Catcher
  3. Dream Note
  4. EVERGLOW
  5. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  6. Golden Child
  7. iKON
  8. IZ*ONE
  9. KARD
  10. LOONA
  11. Moon Byul
  12. Noel
  13. Pentagon
  14. Rocket Punch
  15. The Boyz
  16. VERIVERY
  17. Lee Han Gyul
  18. Nam Do Hyun
  19. Baek Ye Rin
  20. H
3 710 Share 58% Upvoted

0

Siri1234,692 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Congratulations Noel ♥️

I really want to see Kang psycho on Knowing Brothers again 😂

Hopefully they'll get invited 💕

Share

-2

MusicalElitist-4 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

Sajaegi Noel. Plebeian

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, Sechskies
Which hoobae group was Sechskies amazed by?
4 hours ago   22   21,365
ATEEZ, Sechskies
Which hoobae group was Sechskies amazed by?
4 hours ago   22   21,365

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND