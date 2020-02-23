Super Junior's Donghae gets spiritual in lyric video for solo debut 'Harmony' featuring BewhY

Super Junior's Donghae has officially released his debut solo single "Harmony"!

The lyric music video for the track was shared through Super Junior's official YouTube channel on February 23 at 6 PM KST. The fully animated video follows Donghae's vocals as he sings about the strength and comfort he finds in his faith in God as a devout Christian. The vocal line is backed up by accompaniment reminiscent of a gospel choir, rounded out by a second verse rapped by BewhY.





Meanwhile, "Harmony" is officially available on online music platforms.

Check out the video above!



