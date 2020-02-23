Big Hit Entertainment to hold BTS's global press conference without media or fan attendance amid coronavirus concern

Big Hit Entertainment has released a press statement regarding BTS's upcoming global press conference for their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7.'

In the statement, which was released on February 23 KST, the agency announced that they would be complying with government policy regarding coronavirus prevention by holding the event, which is scheduled for February 24, without any reporters or fans in attendance.

Instead, the press conference will be available to watch live through BTS's official YouTube channel.

The agency closed the statement by requesting that fans do not come to the venue when the event is being held, adding that they instead should "support BTS by watching the press conference via live streaming."





Meanwhile, the live stream of the global press conference will begin on February 24 at 2 PM KST.