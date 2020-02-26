Netizens charmed by Park Seo Joon's cute and bright energy on set when the cameras aren't rolling

Park Seo Joon is making netizens smile with his bright energy on set.

Although Park Seo Joon plays a charismatic role in his new drama 'Itaewon Class' but when the cameras aren't rolling, he definitely looks sweet and cheerful! The pictures uploaded by his label on February 22 show his adorable smile and goofiness. Netizens have been commenting saying:

"He's adorable."

"Look at those cute eyes."

"Duality is the key here."

Check out more photos of Park Seo Joon below! Have you watched 'Itaewon Class' on Netflix?

