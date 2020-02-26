36

21

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens charmed by Park Seo Joon's cute and bright energy on set when the cameras aren't rolling

AKP STAFF

Park Seo Joon is making netizens smile with his bright energy on set.

Although Park Seo Joon plays a charismatic role in his new drama 'Itaewon Class' but when the cameras aren't rolling, he definitely looks sweet and cheerful! The pictures uploaded by his label on February 22 show his adorable smile and goofiness. Netizens have been commenting saying:

"He's adorable."

"Look at those cute eyes."

"Duality is the key here." 

Check out more photos of Park Seo Joon below! Have you watched 'Itaewon Class' on Netflix?

  1. Park Seo Joon
2 1,196 Share 63% Upvoted

0

stan-sm-groups193 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

YAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS

Share

0

misayagami2480 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Ugh I LOVE HIM!🥰😍He’s so cute!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ
10 Moments of ATEEZ that will Crack You Up
3 hours ago   7   4,773
ATEEZ
10 Moments of ATEEZ that will Crack You Up
3 hours ago   7   4,773

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND