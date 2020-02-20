Netizens react to the fact that BTS is the only idol group from 2013 that is left standing

A recently popular community forum post has pointed out that BTS is the only group that debuted in 2013 to stay together.

According to the post, which has since garnered massive attention and comments, the only two groups left that debuted in 2013 beside BTS are Topp Dogg and Ladies Code. However, Topp Dogg has since changed their name to Xeno-T and undergone multiple member changes while Ladies Code's future is up in the air after their departure from Polaris Entertainment. Given these facts, BTS is the only group that debuted in 2013 that is still together and active.

Netizen comments include:

"Goosebumps. That's the reality of promoting as an idol I guess."

"Only goes to prove how amazing BTS is."

" I think 'Surviving' is the word that you would describe the entertainment industry. Back when BTS debuted, 'survived' was in the headlines of their articles and they had comments poking fun at them. However, they didn't just survive, they killed."



"There were so many groups that came out during 2013. It's sad that none of them survived."

This goes to show how tough it is in the Korean music landscape.

Given BTS's immense popularity, the group not only broke the 7-year curse but it appears they will be continuing their careers long into the future.