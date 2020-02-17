7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Netizens are convinced that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are secretly dating because of these romantic still cuts from 'Crash Landing On You'

On February 17th, the drama's social media page posted a series of dreamy cuts of the two actors showing off some major romantic chemistry. Although the on-screen couple has previously denied wedding rumors, netizens couldn't help but comment on the pictures stating: 

"So when are you getting married?"

"Aren't these wedding photos..."

"This is real. No way you can look at someone like that and not have any feelings."

"Son Ye Jin looks genuinely happy. Look at her eyes."

"They're not even a couple. They're a married couple."

What do you think? Check out more photos below!

bartkun2,874 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
They are both just before their 40's... even if they are dating just leave them alone.

8 minutes ago

Maybe they are, maybe they are not.

As far as I remember netizens also speculated that Gong Yoo and Jung Yoomi were dating and we know how it ended. I wished people would just let others to do whatever they want to do without comment that they are for or against some relationship, Or without comments "you look great together, you should date". The drama was great and that is all that should matter to us.

