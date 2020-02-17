Netizens are convinced that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are secretly dating because of these romantic still cuts from 'Crash Landing On You'

Netizens are convinced that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating due to these romantic still cuts from their drama 'Crash Landing On You'.

On February 17th, the drama's social media page posted a series of dreamy cuts of the two actors showing off some major romantic chemistry. Although the on-screen couple has previously denied wedding rumors, netizens couldn't help but comment on the pictures stating:



"So when are you getting married?"

"Aren't these wedding photos..."

"This is real. No way you can look at someone like that and not have any feelings."



"Son Ye Jin looks genuinely happy. Look at her eyes."

"They're not even a couple. They're a married couple."

What do you think? Check out more photos below!